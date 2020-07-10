The romantic dedication of Demi Lovato for your boyfriend for his birthday | Gift

Demi Lovato is experiencing one of its best moments, both personal and professional: The singer released new music, and put on the bride Max Ehrichthat accompanies and supports you in this new artistic phase.

Recently, Demi has dedicated a race to submitted by 29 years of the actor. “I have so much fun with vosy there are so many things that I want to say at this point, but I want to be present and to spend this birthday with you, so this will be quick: Be with you it makes life much more FUN I literally act like hooligans on a daily basis and not give a F – K if we are ashamed of ourselves, if there are others in the vicinity!”. Wrote the singer with the album of photos that he has published a posting.

He then added: “I feel unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that they have never heard before… I can’t explain neither to you… sos indescribable, beautiful inside and out, you are incredibly beautiful… you are Also a ray of light in a positive way in my life and I can’t wait to make more memories of birthdays together…. here is to the future of the child. I love you.”

Viva the love! Look, the tender photos: