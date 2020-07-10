The new video of Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes has broken the Internet

Apparently Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber have a good friendshipin this video the two stars joined their voices in a song.

At the beginning of this year, various artists and celebrities have been invited to an important event in the famous hollywood walk of fame Hollywood, the party was in honor of Sir Lucian Grainge, some stars have been Hailee Steinfeld, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber.

Many video the event has surprised internet users, because it showed that Shawn Mendes ignored for Justin Bieber on several occasions, the fans, and he said that the tension between these two canadians was very visible.

You may be interested in: Justin Bieber admits that he benefited from the black culture

But the day of today rumors that these two artists were not very good value were opaqued by Scooter Braunthe manager and record producer, he shared in your account Instagram different moments unreleased of that event.

In a post Scooter Braun revealed 5 video the the coexistence the artists who participated in the The Hollywood Walk Of Famein the first clip, the netizens are able to see Shawn Mendes playing a grand piano, while Justin Bieber was at his side, humming to the rhythm of the song with Tori Kelly.

Scooter Braun andsigned up for the description of the video:

I miss the impromptu sessions

You may be interested in: Hailey Baldwin reveals how was your first kiss with Justin Bieber

In the last video of Justin Bieber talso, he wanted to express his emotions on the piano, so he played some melodies for the celebrities who were in the room in the company.

Fans of both artists, did not hesitate to express their surprise with different messagesafter a time Scooter Braun Turn off The comments to their publication. Up to the moment in which the video the interaction between Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber they have more than 51 thousand likes.

Or Shawn Mendesnor Justin Bieber have been expressed about the controversy and now that these movies have been shared by Braun in social networks, some fans of the singers reacted with memes.

I always thought that the 2020, because I would not be surprised, until I saw Shawn with Justin Bieber and I have closed the mouth. pic.twitter.com/eJjEVSLnad — ������������������. (@callejondeluz)

July 9, 2020





¡¡¡W O W!!! Billie Eilish might go into therapy because of her love for Justin Bieber, the late singer’s parents were worried about his obsession, he had the daughter with the music of canadian singer-songwriter.