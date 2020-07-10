The creator of ‘The chilling adventures of Sabrina” offers a possible crossover with ‘Riverdale’ a result – News series

Robert Aguirre Sacasa has shared the first image with the title of Part 5.

The cancellation of the chilling adventures of Sabrina from Netflix has puzzled the followers of the series starring Kiernan Shipka. But, still. This may not be the final end of the famous witch. Its creator, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is the progress a ‘crossover’ with Riverdale.

Even though, during the seasons of both titles has always been winks, between the villages of Riverdale and Greendaleat the time , no one has seen the union of both titles. Something that the fans of these two dramas look to the future with great espectación. The idea is not at all far-fetched, given that both the serial are based on the comics of Archie, and were created by the national guard.

As mentioned in Twitter, there would be a Part 5 of Sabrinaeven if it is realized that it is not on Netflix. The title of this part, a sort of ‘crossover’ is “The War Of The Witch’. On these lines the ‘showrunner’ of both fiction have shared a ‘concept’ of the ilsutrador the comics by Robert Hack. In it, figure the title ‘The witches of Riverdale are on the road”and with the image divided into two is shown the group of the protagonists of Riverdale: Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Archie (K. J. Apa), Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch); and the Sabrina: Theo (Lachlan Watson), Harvey (Ross Lynch), Sabrina (Shipka), Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) and Rosalind (Jazz Sinclair).

The chilling adventures of Sabrina it ends with the season 4 in Netflix and it will be presented in preview at some point this year 2020.