That is to Pop Smoke? The rapper has released his album Shoot For The Stars, aim for The Moon, and Shock.co

February 19, 2020 has been killed, and the rapper the 20-year-Pop of Smoke. The musician of 20 years, he has received several shots in his home in Los Angeles. In the month of July, the Police Department made 5 arrests related to the case, but still is not responsible for the crime.

LAPD Detectives have arrested three adults mali and two minors in mali linked to the 19 February murder of Bashar al Jackson, New York city rapper known as Pop Smoke. We will provide further details as they become available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 9, 2020

Their debut album posthumously Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon launched last July 3, and is at the top of Spotify in the united States. Has collaborations with artists such as 50 Cent (executive producer of the disc), Karol G, Tyga, Quavo, Swae Lee, among others. The critics praised his great potential to become one of the most important of New York.

“A talent that comes in each generation, the impact of the Brooklyn-born artist in hip-hop, was immediately, providing a positive voice when it was most needed,” he told NME on the album. “A disk measured with care, it is a complete ode to a rapper taken tragically too soon from your family, friends and fans,” adds the publication.

“Pop Smoke is a great feeling to witness as, while hip hop was still growing, he has been fueled by cultural diffusion, while it was essentially a “new yorker”. His talent in the caribbean, your attitude, Brooklyn, and the tone characteristic has quickly become the new voice of the city. It was an archetype of the family, and, at the same time, cool as you feel, hear and see New York. When you listen to Pop Smoke, listen to DMX, 50 Cent and Shyne,” he explained to The Fader Ivie Ani.

The regime of Bashar al-Barakah Jackson, his first name, was born in 1999 and it adds to the list of rappers who died too young, recently, that are also Lil Peep in 2017, XXXTentacion and Mac Miller in 2018, and the Juice of WRLD in 2019. In 2019 is highlighted with Welcome To The Feast, a song that has reached the ears of Nicki Minaj, who did a version with him. It was the first single from his mixtape Meet The Woolaunched a couple of weeks later. In 2020, he released his second mixtape, titled Meet The Woo 2. A few days after his death, he released the single Diorthat is entered in the Billboard hot 100.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=usu0XY4QNB0(/embed)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oorVWW9ywG0(/embed)

At the beginning of 2020 was arrested at John F. Kennedy airport in New York city for driving a stolen car. Pleaded not guilty and paid a fine of $ 250,000. Various reports indicate that the rapper had ties with the gang Crips. “When you’re a child of the neighborhood, you have 3 options: play basketball, sell drugs, or rap. I made the 3,” said the musician in an interview with XXL. For 16 years, had already been arrested 2 times, the last one ended in a house arrest for 2 years for possession of weapons.

Even if their songs are not about police violence or racism, his music has gained great popularity during the protests in EE.U.S. for the murder of George Floyd, the hands of the police, shows that in a short time became a representative voice of New York.