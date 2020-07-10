Thalia has an eccentric form, generated conflicting opinions: VIDEO

Thalia without a doubt, is an icon among the singers of the mexican, by his particular style of fashion and in this pandemic COVID-19, the singer was beautiful and perfect, despite the quarantine.

She has ceased to see in them the social network some videos on the presumption that the luxurious and extravagant mask used to protect from the virus.

One for every day of the week if I want to walk a lot glam. But, glam or less, the point is to use the mask, and to protect us and care for us all.”said the singer .

The interpreter I’m So Sorry it has taken care to show these designs in your account of Instagram, and have different models for each day of the week.

This fact has already caused the reaction of his thousands of fans, who recognized that he has a great sense of fashion, because in spite of the pandemic, has a beautiful appearance and to innovate. However, some fans do not agree, and feel that you should be more humble and should not boast to those who don’t have money for pay masks.

Thalia he had already shown his face luxurious shoes, one of them was the model with inserts of diamonds created by Michael Ngohe said it in his publication.

The designer is very famous, so much so that he has also designed for celebrities of the likes of Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez and Lana Del Rey.

The prices these face shields range between a thousand to 11 thousand pesos, according to the official website of the same designer.

The mexican always seems very engaged in the fight against the COVID-19, and all the times he invited his followers to protect and care for, and, above all, to stay as long as possible at home for avoid infections.

