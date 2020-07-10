Simona Halep: “It’s nice to be the Wimbledon champion two years”

July progress in our calendar and it still hurts days go by without enjoying Wimbledon on our tv sets. Without witness, for example, to Simona Halep in the fight to defend the title, collected, in 2019, perhaps the most important success of his career. To not be able to jump to the track, the Romanian fell by BBC Sport to look back and remember the emotions experienced just a year ago when it defeated Serena Williams with a surprising ease, and so to reign on the grass of london. A day that will never be able to forget.

“Winning Wimbledon was a dream, but it was more for my parents. All players dream of winning Wimbledon one day, but I never had the courage to think that at some point it really would be down there lifting the trophy. Sample outlet was an immense feeling,” confesses the current No. 2 in the world, that very few people gave him a chance in the final against Serena, despite the fact that then ended up becoming the champion by a double 6-2.

So the points of Simona, the desire to win in London a few days was also a nexus of union with the dreams of their parents, eager to see his girl hugging the gold plaque at the AELTC. “My mother always told me that it would be really nice if at some point in my career would play a Wimbledon final, in order to create something similar that represents reaching the highest level in the world of tennis,” account of Constance.

It was his first final of London, and it was enough to touch the sky. Are the past twelve months and, despite the bad news, such as a pandemic, the reality is that Halep will not lose their status as a champion until 2021. “Now I’m with an amazing situation, I am a champion of Wimbledon for two years, I like it! I have one more year to enjoy the triumph still more, it is great. This week I received some towels, a hat and a t-shirt for the part of Wimbledon, which made me feel as if I were playing in the tournament this year,” says the student of Darren Cahill.

What we don’t know is what happened at the gala dinner of the year 2019, in which both samples individual references are cited on the track to dance well glued and celebrate his triumph sharing. “I was very stressed out, and I was wondering if I was really forced to do so. They said it was a decision that depended on me, then that’s not what I thought a lot: ‘No, thanks’. I don’t want to fall trying to dance (laughs).”