Selena Gomez explores her femininity

The author of several problems such as “me” and “Rare” Selena Gomez is much more of a talented singer. She is one of the few characters who since childhood has cultivated a bond with the audience. It is impossible not to remember her as the beautiful girls, who have accompanied the purple dinosaur on “Barney and friends”, was the Gianna.

Selena has also shown that it is a young man of taste, nothing extravagant. For example, you have the opportunity to travel all over the world, but prefers to stay at home, or just to visit Europe. A value too your family and the first memory he has of his life is to see your mom’s painting that she conceived when she was just 16 years of age. That’s why on more than one occasion he had to make the clarification that it is not your sister.

The threshold of 28 years of age (July 22) is an example of tenacity and strength. In 2017, has surprised the world with an image that shows not only his courage but also his difficult road to deal with the Lupus that affects them.

So thank you to the public in September of that year, Gomez has released an image together with her friend Francia Raisa, where are displayed both on stretchers to hospitals. His friend was about to donate the kidney that he needed to fight the damage that causes the disease. “I discovered that I needed a kidney transplant due to Lupus that I have, and I started to recover,” he wrote.

“There are no words to thank my friend Francia Raisa did it for me. Has given me the gift and the supreme sacrifice for the donarme of the kidney. I feel incredibly lucky. I love you both, sister. Lupus continues to be a disease that is misunderstood, but is making progress,” he added at that time.

This uphill route, with the disease, the race and the break-loving the fact Selena had ups and downs and to suffer episodes of anxiety which led her to seek the necessary professional assistance. Even, for a time, away from the social network, this although the queen of Instagram, with 182 million followers.

Sources have confirmed to People magazine that the singer “felt that he needed to turn away and focus on herself without distractions.” And that he “became a lot of power”. “Thanks to this, now this is much better: It feels great and looks great.”

This phase took also influence your presence and the stage of his career, because he lived in the real world, panic attacks. “I came to feel that I’m not good enough, that he was not able to do it,” confessed Gomez .

The music of your best therapist

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber for a long period of time were one of the couples most beleaguered entertainment. The breakups and reconciliations, went around the world. A dating irreparable had as a result that she has created themes which are inspired by him, his ex-spouse. “Missed You to love Me”, was a central theme to his artistic career. He was the star of the album, Gomez 2020 “Rare”. The second confirmed that they are in the middle of your story with the canadian. “I am very proud of that…I Feel that I cannot receive appropriate treatment in the relationship and the breakup), and even if he had accepted, in a certain sense I need to say some things that I would have liked to have said,” he continued.

In the same way, she performed “The Heart wants what it wants” which expresses her feelings about wanting to be with someone, even knowing that it might be bad for you.

And it doesn’t end here, recently confessed of having suffered “emotional abuse” during their relationship with Justin Bieber, who is now married with model Hailey Baldwin. “I was a victim” on the courtship flashing that remained between 2011 and 2018. “It was very difficult, and I’m happy that you’re finished,” he added. Selena. “As I do not want to spend the rest of my life to talk about this, I’m really proud to say that I am stronger than ever, and I found a way to win,” he cited The Country of Spain.