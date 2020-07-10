Rosalia has been identified as an image of the Nike brand Culture, and the arts

When the others are put into a shell that spread out the storm, the singer Rosalia proves that standing still does not lead to anything, and not only in music, in fashion, a field that it dominates with ease and that leads him to create and to be the image of companies such as Nike.

If there is someone who knows how to jump, even if he is not an athlete, Rosalie, and perhaps this is the reason why the sport study was chosen to be the ambassador of their iconic Nike Air Max 90.

“One step ahead” is the motto of the campaign has updated the sport with an air chamber and a 200 percent higher than the traditional 30 years ago, that puts this “new classic” in the minds of the more avant-garde, the comment from the firm.

After the launch of the “TKN”, the topic that collaborates with the american musician Travis Scott, get a new number 1 in Spain, the singer will embark as a global ambassador of the new campaign of sports, for which it has been chosen to add “the most traditional and redefine the classical style” of these sports with which the company wants to offer “an air of the futuristic, combining tradition and the avant-garde,” he explained in a press release.

Rosalia has uploaded the video of the campaign for your account of Instagram, where it is already the holder of more than two million views.

The singer of “Height” is a fashion enthusiast and built two years ago with a capsule collection for the signature of the youth of the Spanish group Inditex-Pull and Bear”, with parts of urban air and sports, which include t-shirts with “photo-prints” and with messages embroidered.

In a range of colours that was based on the black-and-white as a base, on which stood the solid colors such as red, purple, fuchsia or green.

Rosalie has also been a part of a family of Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, which was the photo of your red lips, your preferred shade on the red carpet.