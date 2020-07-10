Photos: The fans of Adele to ensure that he began a relationship with rapper Skepta

Sascha Steinbach via Getty Images



Adele is one of the celebrities most loved in the world. His magical voice has conquered millions, and has given him a charmed life: he works in what he loves the most, travel the world and build every day with a great fortune.

Of course, not everything that is “honey bows” for the british singer. In fact, some of his greatest successes have been born when he had his heart broken.

An example of this is the song Someone Like Youwhere it speaks of a love that will never forget. After that break, the singer seemed to have found the definitive love with entrepreneur Simon Konecki, but their marriage lasted only three years.

Another wound was added to the heart of Adele, but in the same way that you have chosen to go forward by giving the priority to the love that he has for the little one who has conceived together with Konecki: the little Angel Adkins

It seemed that the only fit very well to Adele, looking more beautiful and complete than ever during the last few months. However, fans noticed recently that, perhaps, there is someone who has already stolen his heart for the interpreter.

This is the English rapper Skepta -32 years old, who began his professional career in the year 2007.

It should be noted that in a recent photograph released by Adele on Instagram, Skepta, has commented something very suspicious. In addition, he has accompanied his text with emojis of hearts:

Finally I get your password from Instagram.

Adele and Skepta are in the chat on Instagram 👀 pic.twitter.com/NcGI7yiVLh — Adele Media (@mediapabr) June 27, 2020

Adele the same way, he answered in a brazen fashion with the emojis .The reactions of the disciples did not wait:

Adele is a different level of fair play!

Skepta is a lucky guy, better not to piss her off if she will write a whole album about him 😂😂😂 — DJ Danny D (@DDouth84) June 27, 2020

It is worth mentioning that a source close to Adele said in an exclusive The Sunhow could evolve the theme with Skepta:

Adele and skepta makes me happy — skye norman🌻 (@skyenorman1) June 28, 2020

Adele and Skepta have been supported for a long time after each ended their relationship. They have a close bond and there is definitely a special bond

So far, none of the two singers has affirmed or denied the relationship of love, that is attributed to them. Do you think they make a beautiful couple? Do not wait to see more clues of his presumed “love” on social networks.

