Mariah Carey will feature her life in an autobiography, “without filters”

The Meaning of Mariah Carey will arrive in physical format, and audiobook on September 29. The publication will detail the journey of a singer, from his childhood to celebrity, in addition to dive into the rumors about it have spread.

EFE

The singer Mariah Carey to reveal the details of his life in the autobiography, The Meaning of Mariah Carey (The meaning of Mariah Carey), which will be published on the 29th of September, and that their followers can get to know the ins and outs of his successful musical career, and his most personal side.

“The book is composed of my memories, my failures, my struggles, my survival and my songs. Without filters,” Carey said on the social network.

Written by the same artist with Michaela Angela Davis, and the book will come both in physical format, of the hand of the publisher, Andy Cohen, Books in audio format in the voice of the singer in “Acoustic”, which in addition to its narrative of interleaved elements of music.

The book will detail the journey of Carey from his childhood, celebrities in addition to immerse themselves in the rumors about it were spread by the media, including power struggles, emotional abuse, embarrassing moments, failures and victories.

The revision in addition to his journey through music as one of the singers who sold the most records in the world and one of the few that he has written almost all the songs.

“Writing this memoir has been incredibly difficult,” added the head of “Honey”, which pointed out that the process will be also full of “humility” and “healed”.

“I sincerely hope that it will lead to a new understanding, not only on me but also on the strength of the human spirit,” he stressed.

Carey, 50, has recently become the only artist in history to have one of their songs at the top of the list of successful Billboard Hot 100 in 4 different decades after his

“All I Want for Christmas is You” has reached number one in the rebirth of the popular song, something that occurred almost 25 years after it was started.