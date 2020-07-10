Johnny Depp says that he was ‘too drugged’ to hit Amber Heard

Depp, of 57 years, he has sued the tabloid and its publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) to take for granted in an article of 2018 has hit the Felt.

The complaint sought to clear his name. But until now, the point of view, which is expected to last three weeks, have revolved around the excesses of the actor, which was presented as a star, depressed, insomnia, and problems with the drug, and she admitted to having destroyed the dancing and hotel suites in the world, while trying to roll and keep afloat in a turbulent marriage.

On Wednesday, he acknowledged that he had a bad character, he felt jealousy for the alleged extramarital affairs of the Heard and was hitting a wall until he bled his knuckles.

The 2014-2015 period has been the lowest point of his life, he said, and she admitted to having gaps in their memory.

Amber Heard And Johnny Depp

(The Grosby Group/Getty Images)



“I remember that I had a lot of pain and uncontrollable spasms,” he said of August 2014, when it was detoxifying with the help of the Heard and his doctor on his private island in the Bahamas.

“I didn’t push or agredí in any way and certainly was not able to do it,” he said. “I was not physically able to push anyone.”

The couple met in 2011 on the set of “The Rum Diary”, married after the rehabilitation of Depp in 2015 and divorced less than two years after.