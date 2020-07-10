Johnny Depp denies he assaulted his ex-wife during detoxification in a private island

The actor Johnny Depp denied on Thursday 9th of July 2020 for having attacked his the ex-wife of while a detoxification to avoid prescription drugs in his own private island in the Bahamas.

Depp is suing the director of a british tabloid The Sun, News Group newspapers and its editor-in-chief, Dan Woottonfor an article in which he described the actor of “those who abuse wives,” according to the complaints of the ex-spouse, actress Amber Heard.

To testify before the The superior court of Justice of London on the third day of the test defamation that is expected to last three weeks, Depp was asked about an incident in the month of August 2014 on his island in the Bahamas, to which he had gone to put an end to their dependence on the drugs prescription and where to Heard he states that he hit and pushed her.

Depp he told the court that it was the “lowest point of my life, that I was feeling a lot of pain, suffering uncontrollable spasms and he cried like a baby on the floor.

The actor accused Heard of the store drugs that would help ease the process, calling it “one of the most cruel things you have done.”

However, the lawyer of the tabloid The Sun, Sasha Wasshe said that he has Heard, 34-year-old was following the instructions of the team doctor Depp and he has noticed that he had not been in contact with a nurse that was in island to say that the actor was screaming and had pushed.

“I don’t hold to lose Heard nor did I attack him in any way,” said Depp. “I was not able to do it in any case.”

In the text messages that Depp he sent to the mother of Heard at that time, the reading by Wass the Court, he praised his daughter for her “heroism” to “take care of this old junkie” and that “Amber was the one that helped me”.

He also sent a text message to Heard saying: “thank you for helping me be clean, baby.”

During the process, the court has heard test on the the consumption of excessive of alcohol and drugs of Depp and on your report toxic with Heard, who he married in 2015.