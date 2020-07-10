“I don’t know how I did it’: Carlos Calero Culture, and the arts

you have created your account at the TIME. Know and customize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your e-mail, and if it’s not in your junk mail folder.
The speaker claims that it is the only one in the house that has brought covid-19.
Carlos Calero said that he was isolated in a room in your house.
The validation of the Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
From:
Culture
08 July 2020 , 10:05.m.
For Carlos Calero has been a positive surprise for covid-19, and followed all the protocols. “The only thing I can do is get out of my house for the study of the Snail and return”said Blue Radio.
He added that the only one infected with his family, he was the one. “We did all the test on the 29th of June last, and the results delivered on the 7th of July. Neither my wife, nor my sons have the disease”.
He added that he felt good and should be an isolation of approximately 12 days.
About why you just took, Calero said that one of the doctors who examined him told him that this was perfectly possible, and that its spread could be due to the use, even an atm.
Of passage, thanked be the only one infected, with his family. This July 8, Calero went on a Day-to-day from his house, waving to his friends.
Download the app Now
News of Colombia and the world: for you to Customize, discover and learn.
READ MORE
It continues to drop
to find more content
You came to limit content of the month
Get the most of the content of THE DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know you like to be always informed.
Create an account and you will be able to enjoy:
- Access to the newsletter with the best news of today.
- Comment the news that matters to you.
- Save your favorite articles.
Create an account and you will be able to enjoy our content from any device.