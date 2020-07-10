How to wear a white dress, not only in marriage, but in other events

Surely you have heard of a white dress should only be used by a marriage the day of the wedding. But the reality is that this stereotype has been fed over the years, after many women have started to use it after queen victoria opted for this colour at her wedding with prince Albert in 1840.

Although many think otherwise, the white dress this is a great option for many occasions. Also, with a good blow-dry with the use of accessories, you can achieve a look to remember, as has been proven by thousands of muses of this iconic dress.

If we look at it from the big screen and the the red carpet for everyday life, these are some of the the most iconic of white dresses, which we show by wearing them with certain shoes and accessories, you’ll be able to take them even if you are day or night or if this is not the the day of the wedding:

Marilyn Monroe

One of the most iconic pop culture was when the wind from the subway raised the pleated dress white Marilynthat makes it one of the most important figures of our time. This beautiful woman has shown us that there is a specific time for the use of this color.

Elizabeth Taylor

This extraordinary actress shows us how it is possible to combine a white dress V-neck with a mouth painted in red, to highlight your beauty. The costume designer of the film “A cat on the roof zinc hot”, in which he opted for a midi dress white for this scene.

Carrie Fisher

How can we forget the the princess Leia of Star Wars? An example of a model in a white dress, out of the ordinary, Carrie has shown us that the heroines also wear white. With a draped neck and with cuts Greek this style of gown that pushes us to take a night on the beach and, also, for a the civil marriage.

The princess Leia of Star Wars. Photo © Lucasfilm/20th Century Fox/REX/Shutterstock.

María Félix and her wedding dress.

Michelle Obama

One of the most influential women of our time, has chosen to use a white dress, signed by Jason Wu, for her first appearance as first lady of the united States, in 2009. As always, Mrs. Obama managed to look elegant with a silk dress one-shoulder with flower applique.

Michelle Obama dress by Jason Wu. © Getty Images.

María Félix

The musa mexicana of all time inspires us in all its facets. Doña I used to use white dresses for every occasion, from his appearances in the horse races, meals with friends, I always used to add the appearance of a thin ribbon, and more gold bracelets.

Designer clothing from the great masters of fashion and jewellery with the seal of an indomitable spirit. © Getty Images.

Audrey Hepburn

If we talk about the red carpet, one of the celebrities that never failed and has always been in the list of the best clothes, beautiful Audrey Hepburn. Hepburn has accepted the statuette as Best Actress in 1954, wearing a delicate dress with belt and floral print of Hubert de Givenchy. Hepburn was the muse of Givenchy, and this white dress is a perfect example of the ability of the designer to create clothes that reflect a unique combination of refinement and sweetness.

© New York Daily News Archive

Lady

There are thousands of possibilities and designs of a white dress. As you level up, as a wrap, strapless, or V-neck, Lady he was wearing all the styles of white dresses can, portándolos better than anyone else and always with a lot of attitude.

Diana of Wales, Scotland, wearing a white set. © Princess Diana Archive.

Dolores del Rio

From the moment that cinema was taking its first steps into the modern era, in which the image is moved, the social network, Dolores del Rio it has always been one of the great muses of fashion. The beauty and talent of this actress is positioned among the best of the seventh art from the 20th to the end of the decade of the 1950’s. Their cute little white clothes, who looked with great elegance, are today remembered and imitated in several versions.