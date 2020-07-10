Gerard Pique arrived at Camp Nau in the bike

The meeting of the Boat with Espanyol, yesterday, passed to the second floor. As usual, the players come to the stadium with their cars, high-end, exclusive and expensive which awaken the admiration of the people. Far from arriving with any of their exclusive fleet, Gerard Pique surprised by the enter the place at full speed with a electric bike.

It was so fast, the income of Pique to the campus, which is just what he could see. However, it is curious that it has been wagered in place of portray the income of the players, has immortalized the moment in which the husband of Shakira came in a hurry, with their unique Greyp G12S, valued at$ 10,000. As he knew it, Gerard is in them are various versions of these high-end bicycles, one of which is the black with which you have arrived at the place, and the other ploteada with the colors of the team.

The bike is a true jewel of the area. Has a electric motor that reaches a speed of 70 km per hour, which, for her, is to bring the corresponding record. Also, for a start, it has a security system fingerprint, and only he can make it work. The critics stressed that the player had not been one of the basic elements of safety as the helmet.

Between the funny versions of this, many recalled the subject that his wife sang with his compatriot, the colombian Carlos Vives: “Lléva to take your bike”.

