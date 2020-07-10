Eminem would be linked to Naya Rivera, “Glee”, according to this photo on Instagram

United States.- The entertainment industry, she dressed in mourning for the spread of an unpleasant news: Naya Rivera, known for his character in the series Gleeit was lost in the lake Piru, California, in the united States. Up to this Thursday, 09 July, the authorities have concentrated their efforts on the search of the lady, who was accompanied by his son, Josey, 4 years old, during their journey in a pot. However, hours later there were rumours of an alleged link between the actress and Eminem.

A day before his death, Rivera made a post on the account that Instagram had embraced next to your little one. But what caught the attention was the short but significant message: “Just the two of us (Just the two of us)”. This is the title of a song that the rapper, aged 47, has made his debut in 1997, and it follows from the album the Slim Shady EP.

The text of the song tells the story of a mother who maintains a dispute with the ex-spouse. And does any thing for your child. “There goes mama splashing in the water – No more fighting with dad, No more commands to control myself, No more moves, No more new brother – in- Throw-bye kisses to the mum, tell mum that you love her – Now we’re just the two of us”. So reads the part of the song written by the american artist.

Comments on Naya Rivera

“Naya has been in my prayers and in my heart,” “I pray for you and for your safety”, “I Hope and pray for what I’ve heard is not true,” “I Pray and hope that everything I have heard is not true,” “I Want to believe that you are safe and sound”, “Hey, love. What I just wanted to see how you are? Please, tell me that you’re okay,” were a part of the messages that your friends, family, and fans you left your profile on the network of the hearts of Naya Rivera.

Up to now, the authorities continue with the investigation, because it went from “search” to “recovery”. Given the day that is missing, the image can be a bit daunting. While, their fans and friends, and trust that soon you will have reported a positive desire that this news is only a bad moment.