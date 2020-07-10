Don’t go down to the left, and the Covid-19 is still active; use cubrebocas, and respect a healthy distance

Photo gallery of Max Nunes

Oaxaca, Oax.- This week, we noticed a huge influx of people into the heart of the city, the State, over time the entity will move to orange color, according to the traffic surveillance.

Some of the activities that will reaperturando, little by little, while continuing to urge people don’t let your guard down, wash your hands often with soap and water, use cubrebocas to go out into the street.

Up until the day before the Health care Services to the state were recorded, six of 128 cases with positive earnings, and at 630 deaths per COVID-19.