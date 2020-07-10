COVID-19 | the United States has had more than 65 000 cases of the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours

The United States Of America recorded on Thursday set a new record of infection for the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, with no more than 65.500 new cases in 24 hours, according to the The Johns Hopkins University.

The total number of reported cases of COVID-as many as 19 in the united states since the beginning of the pandemic exceeded the 3.11 million, and for the record, the previous date of Tuesday, with more than 60 of the 200 cases.

The concern over the spread of the virus continues to rise in the United States, which in recent weeks has experienced a surge in infections in the south and south-west of the country, and continues to be, far and away, the most affected in absolute terms.

“We are in a very difficult situation,” he said on Thursday morning, the infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci, an advisor to the White House about the crisis of the new coronavirus.

The re-opening of the country was ” skipping all the steps that you recommended. It is not the correct way to do this, we need to repensarlo, and to make it different, and he is the expert, during a conference call organized by the brazilian political The Show.

“The state should stop the process of desconfinamiento,” she added, on the other hand, it has stated that it is not believed to be necessary to “go back to the shut-off time”.

The president is Donald Trump, he minimizes these records on a daily basis. “For the umpteenth time, the reason why we have so many of the cases, compared to other countries that don’t do it so much better than us, it’s that we have tested far more, and better,” he said on Twitter on Thursday.

