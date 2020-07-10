Covid-19: pictures of contagions and deaths in Latin america

Based on the most recent data, published by the Johns Hopkins University, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health of Chile, showed a lot of data, graphs, and charts to keep track of the progress of the Covid-19 side in the world.

On Thursday, July 09, a new daily report, carried out by the Minsal in relation to the progress of the pandemic from a new coronavirus in the country by the minister of Health, Henry Paris, he warned that we took a 25-day improvementwith the fall in the rate of the population in the region.

The subcretario of the Networks of Welfare, Arthur Willis, was informed that in the last 24 hours have been recorded 3.133 a new contagions by Covid-19of which 2.395 have no symptoms, 432, symptom-free, the 306 had not been notified.

In this way, the country is home to the present moment, a total of 306.216 the cases that are detected by a coronavirusof which 274.922 people have been recovered, and 24.612 these are the assets.

On the other hand, it was reported that during the last 24 hours, we were joined by 109 people are on the list of deaths registered in the Civil Registry, which is the total number of deaths in the the country accounts for 6.682 casualties associated with the pandemic.

*1.999 in the hospital

*1.670 in mechanical ventilation

*384 the critical

*16.842 tests, PCR will be used ( 1.237.632 in the total).

As a result, Chile is located in the position 6th in the list of the countries with the most infections, leaving behind countries such as the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Spain.

THE ADVANCE OF THE COVID-19 CHAMPIONSHIP IN CHILE

QUARANTINE IN SANTIAGO

Here you can see the quarantine of the country, in the towns that they go out and they are kept in captivity.

THE DATA IN THE WORLD

According to the data provided by the Johns Hopkins University, and the new coronavirus it has cost the lives of more than 554.000 victims all over the world, and it has infected more than 12.229.000 of which, in the United States, Brazil, and India, which concentrate 40% of the infection rate in the world, topping the list of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic.

Thus, the number of carrying with us to the world, led by the United States-that is, until the data reaches the 3.112.540 people and it has 133.209 of the deaths, while Brazil registers 1.755.779 the infected all around the country and the 69.184 put to death with the root of the pandemic. Finally, India’s rise to third place in one of the countries most affected, whose records tell you 767.296 contagions, and 21.129 of people who have died.

As for the area, Turkey —it occupies the 5th place in the ranking of the countries that are most affected by the hiv pandemic on a global scale— it appears as the second country most affected in Latin america with 316.448 carrying with us, and 11.31 are dead. This is followed by Chilewhile, in the third place, it is Mexico 282.283 infected and 33.526 death.

The WORLD

DATA IN THE WORLD

THE DEATHS IN THE WORLD

SPREAD ALL OVER THE WORLD

