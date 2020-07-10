Coronavirus in the USE of the living: Cases, deaths, and the latest news is that, today, the

Coronavirus a Second check of the stimulus: As you might to delay it for the money?

The administration of Donald Trump, you’re only a few weeks to approve a new bailout and economic, with which it is proposed to give in the face of the crisis on employment and the economy launched after the outbreak of the coronavirus in the American Union, for the majority of the benefits provided by the Law CARES, they are about to come to an end.

According to the President of the country, the next bailout will be a “very generous” and will arrive “soon”. In addition, it is estimated that the package comes with a second check, the stimulus, therefore, hinted that the leader republican in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, who noted that, in the event that the checks are passed, these would be intended only for those citizens of low income, that is, those whose annual incomes are less than us 40,000 dollars.