After years of fighting, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt amigaron after “lots of therapy”



Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt limaron hardness for the sake of their children

Four years after the separation



,

Angelina Jolie



and

Brad Pitt



they managed to resolve their internal crises, and now

maintain a cordial relationship.



A few days ago it was reported that the actor had gone to the house where you will find the interpreter

Maleficent



with their children. As reported by the website Of the Daily Mail, the meeting between the two occurred Thursday, when the Oscar-winning actor has visited the home of the Jolie in Los Angeles.

”

You are wearing much better and they are taking very good care of their children together,” said a source.



In this way, they were able to reach a harmonious relationship for which, as shown,

done family therapy,



always put their children as a priority.

A month ago, Jolie has spoken openly about her divorce from Brad Pitt

in an interview to Le Figaro



.

“It was complicated, not to recognize what I had become, as they say, was small, insignificant.



I felt a deep sadness and real, was injured. On the other hand, it was interesting to reconnect with this humility and also that insignificance that I felt. In the end, this is perhaps the most human. In addition to all this, I had some health problems. All of these things remind us of the happiness that you have to be alive. This is another lesson to pass on to my children: the idea of renewal and, above all, of a possible return to the joy of living. I have to find the joy,” said the actress, director and activist of 45 years.



Angelia and their children in the premiere of the sequel to Maleficent

The couple split in 2016 and is divorced legally in the last year,

after a relentless battle to reach an agreement about their children, especially the little ones



: Zahara, 15, John, as he has decided to be called, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11. Pitt does not have more contact with Maddox, 18, or Pax, of 15. The children of the plaintiff are more important to him, and on several occasions, Brad has told his friends that learn a lot about life. In fact,

when you win the Oscar, he dedicated the award to ensure that their children “give color” to everything that he does.



However,

Brad must redial the connection more difficult: the one that binds him to Maddox.



As revealed a source to the magazine

Entertainment Weekly:



“Maddox really do not see himself as the son of Brad”, and he added that the teenager, who was adopted in 2002 in Cambodia by Jolie, and four years later, Pitt,

it feels a bit of resentment towards the actor, after an incident on a plane that has never transcended the details



but that led Jolie to file for divorce.