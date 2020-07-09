what is happening with the app

The indian government has no confidence in

The soap opera that has lived (and drag) to Huawei for the prohibition of US, when it was added to the black list, from Trump is repeating now in India only with other chinese companies as the protagonists. Among them, the most striking without any doubt, is TikTok, a social network that is not only incredibly popular all over the world; is that in India, precisely, is one of his strengths on the markets, with one of the the community of users of the planet.

Despite this, the indian government has not thought twice. Appeal to the security, defence, sovereignty and integrity of the country has banned anything less than that 59 applications mobile apps developed and conducted by chinese institutions. So what is communicated in social networks, Ravi Shankar Prasad, minister of Law and Justice, Electronics and Information Technology and Communication, Government of India, through its official Twitter account:

For the safety, security, defence, sovereignty and integrity of India and to protect the data and privacy of the people of India, the Government has prohibited 59 mobile.

Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 29, 2020

Within the group of applications are other solutions, such as Cam scanner, Weibo, Cam Scanner, Chat, Vmate up to My video call, and My Community, developed by the company Xiaomi, among others.

The indian government has spent any time worried about the access, storage and use of data that these asian companies make their users, so that has taken the measure to cut to the chase. In fact, the official press release issued tender have recently received credible evidence the blocked applications pose a clear threat to the security and sovereignty of the cyberspace of the indian”.

Some of the companies of the country hold and publicly denounce the alleged privacy measures TikTok, ensuring that it was spy on the indian population and sending the data to China, so we have taken this decision by the leaders of the country.

For the moment, users are indians who have already had the application of TikTok installed in the phone can continue to use it (we don’t know for how long), but in the Google Play store and App Store has disappeared without a trace.

Apparently the chinese firm was not slow in issuing a formal statement (what you have below, on your Twitter account), that indicates their position and to defend themselves against the accusations. In addition, it ensures that it will meet with the parties convenient to have the possibility to refute the data and present appropriate clarifications:

Will have to see if TikTok is able to reverse this serious situation. To lose almost 119 million active users in India is not exactly good news, especially if you may end up creating a precedent in other countries… we’ll See.