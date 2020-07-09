These are the tattoos of the youngest of the Kardashian – JOURNAL CUBAN

Know the meaning of the marks on your skin and the other sisters of the Kardashian clan-Jenner

The famous celebrity Kylie Jenner has become one of the young men most influential in recent times. The entrepreneur, with more than 180 million followers on Instagram continue to reveal the details of your body and your personal and professional life.

The youngest of the Kardashian clan – Jenner has a small collection of tattoos, but it is often not shown or explained openly what it means to her.

However, in recent days, shared the new design on the skin in honour of his daughter Flocks Webster.

In may of 2019, she and her friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, is tatuaron the name of the girl in his arms, while they attended the birthday of Travis Scott.

Jenner has also tattooed “4:43” on the side of his arm, which recently showed in a Instagram History.

The ink seems to be a tribute to the daughter of edward Jenner, 4:43 was the time when the Flocks came into the world, according to a copy of your birth certificate.

So are the tattoos of Kylie Jenner

By the end of 2015, Jenner revealed during an interview with the magazine V Magazine, which was tattooed on the side, the phonetic transcription of the word “sanity”, as a reminder to keep calm in the difficult moments.

The more visible the tattoos of Jenner is a small red heart drawn on the back of his left arm, which he did at the age of 18 years.

In February 2016, has revealed that he made a tattoo of the name of her grandmother, Mary jo, written with the calligraphy of his grandfather. The tattoo on the arm.

In may 2016, Kylie went to the West 4 of the Tattoo in New York with her best friend, Jordyn Woods to get the letter M on the inside of his fingers.

Kendall and Klohé Kardashian also have tattoos in their body

Kendall has two tattoos between the fingers with the white ink. In the left hand has a broken heart that’s what he did together with his friend Hailey Baldwin, while in the right-hand side is an integer, and represents an angel, according to the account.

In July of 2016 is tattooed with the word Meow on the bottom lip. “There is a real meaning of this tattoo ( … ) I Just wanted to say that I have a tattoo on your face!”, he wrote on his blog.

When Khloe has 16 years old is tattooed with a cross, with the word Dad. However, what has been deleted and replaced with the phrase “I love you” with the handwriting of his father.