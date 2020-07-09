The life of Shakira goes smoothly and your talent confirmation

The saying goes that there is no evil that good does not come, and in spite of the pain caused by this pandemic, what is certain is that many people took the opportunity to take a break from their busy schedulesincluding our artists.

In between them there is Shakirashortly before the arrival of the coronavirus, it was in a point of the highest boiling point: the Superbowl, its simple with Anuel, new projects…

However, the insulation had to provide an oxygen tank in the middle of the storm, savings from the hectic pace in which it was immersed.

Today, your life is going to be on wheels, literally speakingleaving space for the disconnection, and the search for a new hobby.

I present to you your ultimate talent!

In addition to showing their talents on the asphalt, the colombian artist has confessed to being undecided the last couple of weeks about what hobby to start.

“It was this or ceramic”said next to the amazing video.

Finally, and, for its essence, the Waka Waka opted for the adrenaline rush and physical exercisethe two constants in his career and in his life, after hundreds of choreographies that are impossible in the around the world.

Who knows, you may soon see him skating scenarios, or to hear what “Look, in Barranquilla is the patina, so, eh!” in one of their upcoming songs.

Let us not forget that, despite being in a charging time is of vital importance and estrangement, their plans regarding a new album in the studio, continue to go forwardeven if at a different rate.

In the next few months we will know more details on the project, beyond this first and successful I Like.