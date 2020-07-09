Shakira is appearing in the soap opera “Yo soy Betty, la fea”

21 years of the first of the great success of “I am Betty, the ugly” it is still talked about stories around the characters. One of those details that few people know is that Shakira it was near to appear in some of his chapters.

The soap opera it was originally aired between 1991 and 2001, with 169 chapters, becoming one of the most successful of all time.

PREMIERE Today at 9:30, premieres in Mexico, the telenovela colombiana more successful on the outside, #YoSoyBettyLaFeawill be aired from Monday to Friday @AztecaSiete. RT if you like this story!!! pic.twitter.com/stjOAvSKjn — ColombiaTVNews (@ColombiaTVNews) June 2, 2020

During the time of recording, were capable of appearing characters such as Ricardo Montaner, Laura Flores, Olga Tanon, Franco de Vita and Charlie Zaa.

The production had prepared a great surprise to have in the history for the cantande of Barranquilla. In those times, Shakira was live in Miami, so that the production team go in that city.

Even if their plans were frustrated when they could not get the work visa and the trip was cancelled.

With information of SDP News.