Photo: Sam Heughan would be the favourite to play James Bond / EFE

The actor ‘Outlander’, Sam Heughan, is the fan favorite to be the new James Bond according to a survey.

A survey created by a Radio Timesagreed that the claimant would be the first choice of all fans of the saga 007win a 30% the elections.

The scottish actor beat Tom Hardywho stayed in the second place with a 14% and Henry Cavillin the third placewith the 11%. The survey counted with the participation of almost 80,000 fans all over the world.









The results of the survey:

1. Sam Heughan 30%

2. Tom Hardy, 14%

3. Henry Cavill 11%

4. Idris Elba 10%

5. Tom Hiddleston 5%

6. Richard Madden 4%

7. Michael Fassbender 4%

8. Aidan Turner 3%

9. Cillian Murphy 3%

10. James Norton 3%

The next film 007, ‘There Is No Time To Die”you see for the last time Daniel Craig playing the spy, James Bondso the rumors about who will be his replacement in the next series of films has never ceased.