Reveal the tragic cause of the death of Sebastian Athié, actor of Disney

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS.- Many of the young promises of the world of the show are dead in the most bizarre ways in recent years, the company Disney has lost two of them recently. The first was the american, Cameron Boyce and the second, the mexican Sebastián Athié.

Athié died last July 4 at the age of 24 years, however, the causes of his death were not specified. Their fans could not believe it, especially since that hours before had been interacting with them on a transmission line through social networks.

The news seemed unreal, until the The national association of Performers of Mexico he released a statement of condolences that has started to viralise the tragic information.

Before the wave of questions that have arisen after the sudden news, this Wednesday, the actor, the agent of Cristina Chaparrocommunicated the cause of his death.

“I share this publication, at the request of the family @sebastia_athiesince they do not have the ability to do so in his official portrait: “to Communicate officially that Sebastian died from a heart attack that occurred during one of their training sessions in the open air on the last 4th of July”, he began by saying the text.

“He has enjoyed a very good state of health and we are devastated by this terrible event. Sebastian loved his job and was always preparing and training to give the best of him. We want to thank the numerous samples of affection that we are receiving in these difficult moments”, concludes the brief, but emotional message.

At your age, Sebastian Athié –born in Mexico, in Argentina – has left a series of contributions, thanks to which it will be remembered, his performance is the most recognized was when he played Lorenzo Guevara, on the youth series O11CE.

However, the role of experience dating back a long time ago,when he participated in several chapters of the well-known mexican production “The rose of Guadalupe”.

In the same way, had a brief experience in music, in October of 2017 launched alongside Javi Eloy “Crazy in love”, a cover of Abraham Mateo with more than a million copies, and in July 2019, has ventured the previously issued song “out of my head”, the video exceeds 70 thousand reproductions YouTube.

Disney Channel he decided to pay a little tribute via Instagram, with the message: “rest in peace, Sebas. Your art and your smile will always remain. With great sorrow, we regret the departure of Sebastian Athié that we will always remember for his great talent, friendliness, professionalism and, above all, a huge heart. We accompany his family, companions, friends, and fans in his farewell.”

