price, versions, covers and release date

The covers of NBA 2K21

Even if in the last few days we have been known to go down the different versions, it wasn’t until today, when the brand presented, finally, the surprise ending. Let’s talk about editing 2K21: Mamba forever Editiona special version that will see the basketball legend and allow you to make the leap to the new generation, without cutting in any way.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XZfRvXJKH98(/embed)

This year, the protagonists of the covers Damian Lillard (player of the Portland Trail Blazers and 5-time All-Star), and Zion Williamson (number 1 on the Project 2019), two young actors who will give life to the standard versions of the PS4 and Xbox One and PS5 and Xbox Series X, respectively.

The versions of the game

To be clear, the version with Damian Lillard is September 4, for PS4 and Xbox One, while the Zion Williamson will be at the end of the year with the release of PS5 and Xbox x Series.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nYJhikJd004(/embed)

The Black Eat is concerned, on the 4th of September will be the launch the special edition with the cover of Kobe’s young version for PS4 and Xbox One that includes the update for the next-generation version), and another cover with Kobe Bryant in his last season as a player, that will be the special version for PS5 and Xbox Series X, including the version for the consoles of the previous generation.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U_BmuynuoRQ(/embed)

The price

The movement is the following: on the 4th of September you can purchase the standard version of NBA 2K21 for PS4 and Xbox One and stay there, or otherwise you can buy the Mamba forever Edition, and download the standard version for the next-generation console. As happens every season, the special version will have a slightly higher price, the passage of 69,99 euro the regulatory standard of 99.99 euro.

If you do not want to spend 100 euro in a version that includes the upgrade of PS5 and Xbox X-Series, and prefer to wait for officially launching with the console, then you will have to pay 74,99 euro that is to say, 5 euros more than the version of PS4 and Xbox One.

Are you going to be the next generation of gaming more expensive?

This increase may be a way to encourage players to take the step of acquiring the version Mamba Always current console, so as to make cash as soon as possible and ensure sales in the first day of the launch, however, would not make much sense. And it is not all the console games tend to have the same price, so that, in each case, the 74,99 euro would be the first clue that indicates that the new price that will have the games of the PS5 and Xbox x Series. we have the confirmation, with the next release, but something tells us that it will.