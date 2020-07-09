Paty Armendáriz share the photos of the dinner with Donald Trump and AMLO

So during the dinner the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, with his counterpart, Donald Trump

The big night has arrived. The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obradoris the special guest at the dinner offered by his counterpart Donald Trump at the White House. The meeting, whose central theme is the friendship between the two countries, and saw the participation of 11 leading entrepreneurs, among them, Carlos Slim Helú and Patricia Armendárizhe shared some images of what is happening in the main room.

The menu that we tasted at lunch was of mexican dishes, such as cochinita pibil and fried bananas, the second typical dish of Tabasco, a state that has seen the birth of the mexican head of state.

The menus are hand-painted with the two flags

The entrepreneur and the doctorate of research in Economics, Paty Armendárizrevealed that the flags that adorn the menu placed on each table were hand-painted. In the images shared by it, we see dozens of wooden boards and decorated with elegance in a tone of beige, floral arrangements at the center, and sacred vestments, with lighted candles.



For dinner, guests of Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Donald Trump they tasted the tomatoes in the summer with an emulsion of black garlic cheese comté and crispy rustic bread, fillet of striped bass with potatoes, saffron, mashed potatoes, carrots and citrus sauce. For dessert, butter cookies and brown sugar, cream, lemon meringue and flamed.



This is the first international tour of the The president of Mexico, which is flown in a commercial airplane, always protected by a mask of blue color. The airlift lasted little more than an hour and was accompanied by the chancellor Marcelo Ebrard. The plane left the City of Mexico and made a stop in Atlanta and then fly to Washington, their final destination. Read also: Entrepreneurs who are traveling with AMLO for the meeting with Donald Trump

With the president of Intel, investing in Guadalajara

Marcos Shabot ZonanaArchitecture and Construction, is another of the entrepreneurs, who have accompanied AMLO in this tour. He is an activist and community leader who served as president of the Community Maguén David and the president of the Committee of inter-community of Honor and Justice; it represents the jewish community in Mexico, and also spoke a few words during the evening.

“The people of the united States and Mexico are united by shared values, shared Faith and a shared future in this beautiful continent. We are both nations proud and sovereign, built in the course of generations, with the sweat, the sacrifice and the dedication of hard-working people who love their country and give everything they have to create a better life for their children,” wrote the president of the united States in a video on his official account on Instagram. Read also: Who is the owner of a business who sang Luis Miguel on his feast day?

There are 11 entrepreneurs who are in the diplomatic dinner:

Patricia Armendáriz GuerraSustainable Financial

Carlos Bremer Gutiérrezof Grupo Financiero Value

Daniel Chavez MoranGroup Vidanta

Carlos Slim HelúGroup Carso

Marcos Shabot ZonanaArchitecture and Construction

Miguel Rincon ArredondoBio Pappel

Bernardo Gomezof Grupo Televisa

Carlos Hank GonzálezGrupo Financiero Banorte

Francisco González SánchezGroup Media

Olegario Vazquez Aldirof Grupo Empresarial Angeles and

Ricardo Salinas PliegoGrupo Salinas