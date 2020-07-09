“Oh YIKES!!!” Jessi Uribe has given a substitute to Paola Jara

The republic of COLOMBIA. Many rumors have caused among the public the relationship of Paola Jara with Jessi Uribe. This is because the people suspected that the singer has had something to do with the divorce of Jessi, that is only the formalization of his divorce with Sandra Barrios. That relationship lasted about 10 years and had four small as a result.

In the month of August 2019, the nets have been outrageous when even the wife of Jessi published in the network, that she had no knowledge of the divorce: “Two days ago, I discovered that presumably are in a ‘DIVORCE’, which seems to me a total LACK OF MATURITY on the part of the person that is my husband”. The business clarified that they were giving a time to correct the problems they have had, but I wasn’t expecting him to ask for the divorce, and, even less, that you are out of the means of communication.

The response of Jessi Uribe

Jessi Uribe has denied it all. In earlier statements, he said that Sandra knew about the divorce and that he was not in a relationship with Paola and no one else. In addition, he said that he was entirely focused on her career and their children. It was only at the beginning of the tour, The Conquest, that have been publicly announced their relationship. However, they have not made any statement about the past, then you will not know exactly when they started to leave.

In the stories posted on his Instagram, Jessi Uribe posted video answering questions in general. The singer has responded to all that he came in, joking with his followers, and talking about the next step in your career. Of course, those related to Paola Jara could not miss. With regard to the topic, he told his followers that their relationship is already official by the time and sometimes sleeps with it and with Coffee.

In another video, she is seen playing the guitar and singing like a lover. At the beginning, the camera focuses on it only he and, as long as you open the box, you can see that Paola is sitting at your side while you watch another thing, completely unrelated to the words of Jessi. For this reason, the singer gives a small bump for the song of the guitar at the end of his song, which causes Paola I turned to see him surprised and exclame a small ¡UFF! that definitely made me laugh more than one.