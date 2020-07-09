Natalia Barulich reveals that Maluma was a boy-toxic

The love story that had the colombian singer Maluma and the model Natalia Barulich it was very commented in the world of the show, the characters were together until November 2019 and despite the fact that have already passed seven months by the rupture of Barulich still remembering the reguetonero.

The american, who is of cuban descent, has released an interview in which he confessed details of the relationship he had with the singer and said that “not everything is as perfect as it seemed”. This is because in a moment he came to feel alone and disoriented, as she thought that only she was the one that put the feelings in the same.

“I was giving a 100% and I was only getting a The 20 percentI would say that for some days he got more, and that was what made me stay. It was warm, it was cold, I felt like I was living my partner,” said the model, who has now recovered from the rupture.

He added that he understood that for her it was a relationship “very toxic” that and the fact that the experience of a myriad of emotions. You even came to forget his priorities and his personal life to be present in colombia.

The characters have been together for two years and during that time, the artist was also able to work with him, because they became the opening act for the concerts of Maluma, because she, in addition to modeling is dedicated to being DJ.

“I knew that in reality I do not miss the relationship, has lost the idea that I had created in my mind, that doesn’t actually exist,” he said of how he felt when he left the girlfriend of the artist.

The couple met in 2017, when she participated as a model in the music video of the song ‘Happy four’from then on began a relationship of love and in social networks were lovers, until at the end of the 2019 got to know the news of their break up.

At the present time maintain a cordial relationshipwhy, on some occasions, comment on the publications in social networks. Maluma has not reactedup to this moment, to the recent statements of his ex-girlfriend.