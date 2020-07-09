Mia Khalifa showed the results after you have undergone surgery

The entrepreneur and sports commentator, Mia Khalifa, has shared with his followers, the early results after undergoing an operation to correct some imperfections of the nose.

“I wanted to still look like myself, only with a more soft and feminine to my nose,” explained the exactriz porn through your account of Instagram which showed the progress of the intervention that was presented on the 24th of June.

“Every day the swelling decreases more (and will continue for the next year), but the results are already better than anything I could have imagined,” added the amateur of sports.

Said Khalifa performed a rhinoplasty because of the deviation of the nasal septum makes it difficult to correct breathing. “It was the best option for me, because I still want to look like me,” she revealed.

