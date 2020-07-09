Mia Khalifa presumed to be its new face, after surgery to the nose

A couple of weeks ago Mia Khalifa surprised its more than 21 million followers on Instagram, with the news that she had undergone a new plastic surgery, now the former porn actress has her new face, after the intervention of the nose.

In accordance with The Truth, Mia Khalifa is world-renowned for his work in the porn industry, but has decided to leave behind his guide in the film for adults to devote himself to be a commentator of sports, a model of lingerie and many other activities that have given us a strong presence on the social network as an icon of sensuality.

To improve the appearance of his face underwent a plastic surgery to resolve the nose and after several days of recovery, as they begin to see the results, and shared it with their fans on social networks.

The publication in which My shows its new face exceeded 600 thousand “likes” in just five hours release your change. The result has been well received by his followers, the comments box was filled with a wave of compliments on her appearance.

Mia Khalifa he took advantage of his post to thank the doctor who operated from their new appearance, in one of the videos that you have shared, it seems on the verge of tears from how happy he is with his new nose.

