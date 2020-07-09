Meghan Treatments and Michelle Obama worked together on an event on gender equality

Jared Corey Kushner he was born on January 10, 1981, in Livingston, New Jersey, united States, and his family history have been written many articles due to its complexity and painful destinations. The son-in-law of Donald Trump born in a family of survivors of the nazis in Poland. His grandmother, Rae Kushnerit was one of the few jewish survivors of the ghetto of Novogrudok, now Belarus. It is known that almost all of the ancestors of Jared died at the hands of Hitler’s troops. The Kushner had lost everything.

The grandmother of Jared Kushner and a few other relatives managed to escape by digging tunnels in the earth and in inhumane conditions, according to various reports. Rae, in the course of these months, he met Yosel Berkowitz, who he married later in Budapest: he adopted the surname of it, because they belonged to a class more wealthy. “As a result, his son Charles was called Charles Kushner, not Charles Berkowitz, and his grandson was Jared Kushner, not Jared Berkowitz. The married name of the wife of Jared would be, Ivanka Kushner, not Ivanka Berkowitz,” says The New Yorker. Read also: Paty Armendáriz share the photos of the dinner with Donald Trump and AMLO

In 1949, the couple arrived in Italy, and proposed as the greeks, subsequently, he obtained the necessary documents for the migration to the united States and start a new life.

Once, in the united States, “The New Yorker” reported that the family Kushner received help from a non-profit organization that has helped immigrants, such as jews fleeing Europe: the Society of the Hebrew Immigrant Aid. “Their country of origin was recorded as “Germany”, the country of origin is more favourable for the purposes of the immigration in their country of origin, real, Poland,” read the text.

The Kushner had two dollars, when they came to New York in march 1949, but the support group provided them with food, shelter and a job. After, Rae and Joseph (the first Yosel) moved to New Jersey, and became a carpenter, a trade that was in vogue, it was the post-war period. Immediately they began to build houses, and his fortune began to grow rapidly. “The deduction of the tax on the income of the loan helped middle-class families to buy homes and create wealth, and with the support of the government”, you read on average before mentioned. Read also: The faces of the view of AMLO in the White House

In 1985, Charlie, son of Rae and Joseph, became the first priedra of his company, Kushner Companies, which is engaged in the construction, administration, and real estate credit. “The New Yorker”, says the father of Jared Kushner I make a juicy donation to the philanthropy and to the political parties. “Bill Clinton, vice president Al Gore and the mayor of the city of New York, Rudy Giuliani, came to their offices, in Florham Park. Hillary Clinton visited the beach house of Kushner, Long Branch, for a dinner of Shabbat, during his election campaign to the Senate in 2000.”

According to “Business Insider” reports Charles Kushner allowed to your child Jared interact with the highest echelons of american politics. The husband of Ivanka Trump has three younger brothers: Joshua, Nicole and Dara.

The company Kushner has more than 20 thousand departments of multi-family and 13 million square feet of offices, industrial and commercial premises in new York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio and Illinois, informs his web site. Furthermore, it has been the subject of heavy demands.

“In 2005, a conflict with his brother-in-law ended up with Charles Kushner have pleaded guilty to charges of making illegal campaign donations, tax evasion, and intimidation of witnesses”, according to Business Insider, and has spent 14 months in jail.

Jared Kushner he is a graduate of Harvard University, and the director of “The New York Observer” reads “Business Insider”. It was once part of the board of directors of Donald Tumpresigned from his position as editor and got rid of his participation in the journal. One of the objectives of Jared Kushner in peace in the Middle East and has been commissioned to combat the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

Jared Kushner was present at the meeting of the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obradorand Donald Trumpthe representative of the united States.