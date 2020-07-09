Listen to the new single of James Blake, ‘Also True?’

James Blake has just unveiled his new song, “are you Still Real?” The song’s electro-pop marks the second single from Blake in 2020, after “you’re Too Precious.”

“Are you still real?” is Blake to expand his sonic palette and his group of collaborators. For his new song, Blake worked with two composers, hits: Starrah, whose credits include “Girls Like You” from Maroon 5 and Cardi B, and Ali Tamposi, who wrote “Miss” Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, and co – author of “stronger” by Kelly Clarkson. The two writers have joined forces to write the hit single Hair, “Havana”.

You can also see Blake’s work on the track at the campaign Behind the Mac,” Apple, which shows a variety of creativity to give life to your work through Apple products.

“Are you still true?” follows the first single from Blake’s year, “You’re too precious.” Since its launch in the month of April, the song has been critically acclaimed by various media, including NME, NPR and Billboard magazine, among the “50 best songs of 2020 (until now)” the name of a song that is both relaxing as if by magic. “ In the meantime, Rolling Stone has called him “dreamer”.

Both the single marked the first piece of music by Blake, from their fourth album, which is taking Shape. The long-awaited follow-up to the Color In the Void, the LP of Blake 2019 in the top of the album list dance / electronic EE. UU. And reached the Top Ten in several countries, including Canada and the United Kingdom. The album also featured, with a variety of collaborators, including the giant of the rap Travis Scott, Andre 3000 of Outkast, the companion of the singer Moses Sumney and the star Latin rising Rosalia.

In recent months, Blake has kept entertained their fans in the middle of the bulls, with performances in vivo, in which shared original material and a variety of versions, from “Georgia On My Mind” by Ray Charles and “A Case Of” by Joni Mitchell. Is “for” Atmosphere “Joy Division,” When The Party is Over “Billie Eilish and even” Barbie Girl “by Aqua. More recently, the artist covered “come As You Are” Nirvana for a special set of an hour, for the benefit of The Foundation Loveland.

