Khloe Kardashian has become the twin of Kylie Jenner and Jomari Goyso is interested

The famous fashion critic Univision believed to lose the reason for such a confusion the image

Khloe Kardashian shared a photo on Instagram that has left his fans confused. On this occasion, the change that has taken place makes it seem almost identical to her sister Kylie Jenner. What is more, any might get confused and think that the image is the owner of Kylie Cosmetics.

Before the picture, very Jomari Goyso she remained with open mouth and wondering what his eyes showed him.

“Am I, or #khloekardashian is like #kyliejenner 🤦🏻♂️ that the filter is playing with my mind and for me it is out of your head….”, he wrote the famous critic of Univision.

For your question Francisca Lachapel she said, assuring him that his eyes were not visions: “you’re Not crazy! It seems Kylie 😂, ” said the host of Despierta America.