HBO could do a sequel to the Game Of Thrones and repair the disastrous end | AFP

The Streaming service HBO may be the preparation of a sequel of the series Game Of Thrones, with the goal of “repair” the end of a long left much to be desired.

It is believed that the format of the sequel mode miniseries is the new project we are working on the production team.

It has been a year that has given order to the famous series, however, even today, some fans are upset by the ending that was so the acclaimed production, the winner of several awards.

According to the portal The viewer of HBO is preparing a spin-off based on the family The targaryens, the house of the Dragonbut it has not neglected other important characters of the series as Jon Snow, Arya and Tyrion.

Some rumors suggest that the series will be the continuation of the last chapter, where the Snow lasts the life of the beloved Daenerys and at the end she takes her dragon already without life.

After a long waiting period of two years to get to the end, the last few episodes have left much to be desired, as well as the development of the characters and their the evolution of the seriesfor many it was not enough.

It seems that, according to a report We Got This CoveredHBO could think of to resolve the controversial end with a miniseries format sequel, which will also be the address of events in the past that could change things with his followers, and returns to being one of the favorites of the series, from the beginning to the end.

Another important fact is that Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) will be key to the plot, what makes it even more exciting you think.

Surely after hearing the news more users of the internet you can share the thrill of being able to enjoy again and relive the thrill of seeing the characters and the new storyline that will be implemented we hope that is more satisfactory for the team, as fans.

