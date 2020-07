“Katy Perry has been called a clown, and now she is going to become one and for the age of kp5 did. I love it,” you read in the comments.

The meme is the new cover of Katy

After filtration of the alleged image, the interpreter has become the focus of several memes from his followers.

One of the most important was that of Thalia as Maria la del Barrio, dressed in payasita, or that they put Harley Quinn in the place of Katy.