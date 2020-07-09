Demi Lovato will release a documentary in which he talks about his overdose

By
Soniya Gupta
-
0


Demi has followed in the footsteps of his friend and fellow professional Justin Bieber, who also recorded a documentary series with the same director, who will be in charge of your, Michael D. Ratner. It should be remembered that the two artists have the same manager, Scooter Braun, who signed in may 2019.

appId : '580735355658488',

xfbml : true, version : 'v2.9' }); };

(function(d, s, id){ var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)(0); if (d.getElementById(id)) {return;} js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here