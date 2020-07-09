Demi Lovato feels very sad for the death of her grandfather: ‘I can’t say goodbye to him” | News

Demi Lovato is experiencing one of the most difficult moments of his life. The actress Glee announced last Wednesday by the death of his grandfather, Perry Hart, that you will not be able to say goodbye to because of the health crisis. “This morning I woke up with the news of the death of my grandfather,” he said in a post to his fans. The singer wanted to share it with his followers three snapshots will give a last farewell to a very special person in your life, who was suffering from a disease for years. ‘It would take years to malito, then I feel relieved that my grandfather is no longer the feeling of pain,” he wrote. Saddens me to think that my family will not be able to say goodbye with a funeral, at least for a time. But this is the reality during this pandemic’, by allusion to the problems that caused the Covid-19. The grandfather of the artist was a preacher of the Church, the Evangelist and loved God fiercely,’ he said before dedicating the last lines, that he concluded his text: “I’m sorry for not having more pictures of us, but yes, I have many memories that make me smile until you come back to us. Rest in peace. I love you’. Now, the actress will take on the event and to focus on their professional projects. Only a few days ago launched the new single: Love Mea single that is already getting a huge success among their fans. In addition to this, in the middle of the last month of June, we were able to see how I got to sell the house for so long was the sale, in a luxury palace located in the heart of Beverly Hills, in the city of Los Angeles, California.