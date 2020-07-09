Demi Lovato ensures that the television ‘normalize’ your eating disorder

Los Angeles (USA), 8 July (EFE).- The singer and actress Demi Lovato said in an interview that he refused to return to work in television to realize that the their environment came to ‘normalize’ their eating disorders when she was a star of children’s channel Disney Channel.

“I looked around and I had a moment where I thought, ‘Wow. This is so terribly standard,” said Lovato in a conversation with the magazine the hustle and Bustle replicated this Wednesday by means of communication.

The actress, who has had his first phase of the rehabilitation in 2010, after a fight with one of her dancers decided not to return to work at the radio station, and the kids-where the filming of “Sonny with a Chance”- for fear of re-living these experiences.

‘When I went to treatment in 2010, I went with the option to talk about my difficulties and the possibilities of help to people or keep your mouth shut and go back to the Disney Channel,’ he said.

The star, who explained that for a birthday received ‘watermelon with cream without fat” in place of a birthday cake, even the guilt of their representatives to these problems.

For its part, the media specialized in the audiovisual sector, such as Variety and the Wrap noted that no representative of the company responded to the comments of Lovato.

His past as a child, Lovato has confirmed in the month of April that do not maintain her friendship with Selena Gomez or three members of the Jonas Brothres, with whom he starred in ‘Camp Rock’ (2008).

‘When you grow up beside someone, you’re always going to feel love for them. But I am no longer your friend’, has responded to Harper’s Bazaar.

After the close of his time at Disney, Lovato has had to make a pause in his career with several relapses in which is entered a rehabilitation clinic for an overdose of the drug, in 2018, of which he is now recovered, and after that it is back to public life.

In fact, at the gala of the Grammy this year in the first place, he has sung the ballad ‘Anyone’, which was written a few days before his admission to the hospital. EFE

romu/a/dmt

Access to premium content exclusive, with photos and video, the new product of the Entertainment America of Efe Services (https://bit.ly/EFEentretenimiento). On Twitter you can follow us with the hashtag #EFEentretenimiento