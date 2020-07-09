Covid-19: Coronaviruses United States contagions and deaths, by state, on the 8th of July

A list of all the contagions for this disease on american soil

Dfrom the start of the pandemic in the coronaviruses, Of 188 countries in the world have been affected by this virus, and since there are only a number of weeks at the epicentre of the disease lies in the United States of america that is, since a few months ago, this is the the pas at the ms people, including a woman who lost the life for the Covid-19the numbers of cases are increasing since the reopening of the economa, to such an extent that in some states gave the the march the atr measures for the re-opening.

In accordance with the timing of the faculty of medicine of the The Johns Hopkins UniversityThe United States 3.040.957 cases COVID-19, and 132.095 death. On the other hand, they have won the battle, 936.476 of people who recovered after they have coronavirus.

The The 50 states of the Union of American we’ve all had more than 1,000 contagions, and only eight of them did not reach 100 deaths. To the north-east of the pas, it is the most confirmed cases of books, with the In New York City as an entity of the ms people who are ill, followed by the California, New Jersey and Illinois, but the main focus of attention currently is in Texas, Florida and Arizonabecause in the last few weeks there has been a considerable increase in number of cases.

***includes Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, which are not part of the 50 states and the New York, ny: 398929 for 32251 deaths California: 284692 for 6577 kills Texas: 221341 for 2833 deaths Florida: 233783 for 3889’s deaths New york: 174039 case | 15332 deaths Illinois: 150554 for 7309 deaths Massachusetts: 110602 for 8243 deaths Arizona: 108614-cases | 1963 deaths Georgia: 103897 for 2923 deaths Pennsylvania: 96725 for 6812 deaths North Carolina: 77687 for 1462 deaths Michigan: 74551 for 6262 deaths Maryland: 70861 for 3275 deaths Louisiana: 70151 for 3339 deaths Virginia: 67375 case | 1905 deaths Ohio: 60181 for 2991 deaths Tennessee: 55986 for 685 deaths Indiana: 49063 for 2732 deaths South Carolina: 48909 case | 884 deaths Connecticut: 47185 for 4343 deaths Alabama: 46962 case | 1058 deaths Minnesota: 39589-cases | 1523 deaths Washington: 37420 case | 1384 deaths Colorado: 35099-cases | 1704 deaths Wisconsin: 33154 for 807 deaths New orleans: 32888-cases | 1188 deaths Iowa: 32511 for 735 deaths Utah: 26755 for the 201 deaths Missouri: 25555 for 1069 deaths New york: 24512 for the 301 deaths Nevada: 24301 for 553 deaths Nebraska: 20201 for 282 deaths Kentucky: 17519 for 602 deaths Okla.: 17220-cases | 404 deaths Rhode Island: 17204-cases | 971 deaths Kansas city: 17286 for 289 deaths New Mexico: 14013 for 527 deaths State: 12414 for the 514 fatalities Oregon: 10605 for 220 of the deaths District of Columbia: 10642 for 564 deaths Puerto Rico: 8745 for 159 deaths, Idaho 8539 for 94 deaths South Dakota: 7242-cases | 98 deaths New Hampshire: 5932 for 384 deaths North Dakota: 3971 for 85 deaths West Virginia: 3615 for 95 deaths Maine: 3460 for 110 deaths in Fax: 1222 cases and 17 deaths Wyoming: 1740 cases | 21 deaths Montana: 1371 cases | 23 deaths Vermont: 1256 case | 56 deaths Hawaii: 1071 for the 19 deaths in

New York city is convirti in your part of the world ms is affected by the COVID-19. Since the month of march, in the position of the place in which the ms patient and a dead, claw beating as In China, Espaa, Italia,France, although in the last few weeks, we were able to begin the process of re-opening to be controlled on the virus.

According to the figures of the John’s Hopkins University & Medicine up to the time when you have 398,929 confirmed cases, and 32,251 death.

As the months went by the pandemic has spread to Latinoamrica, by placing Mexico as one of the most contagions register an increase in rcord numbers over the past few months. The aps neighbor to the south-est and one of the 10 ms case in spite of the June 1 start of its re-opening.

The numbers in the report to the federal government, sealan, which to this day has 275.003 confirmed cases, and 32.796 death.

