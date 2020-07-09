“Cherry”: what’s new by Tom Holland is about to end its production when the trailer?

After sweeping the box office with “Avengers: Endgame” the brothers moved quickly in the direction of your next project. Volviedo team with the star of Spider-man, Tom Holland they threw themselves with “Cherry” a drama is very different from what the team has accustomed us. Although up to now little is known of the title, according to a recent transcended the trailer was not long in coming.

The film is based on the best-seller of the same name by Nico Walker, and tells the story of an ex-army doctor, back from Iraq, he began to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. This will push to finally fall in opioid dependence, and crime. The netherlands has undergone tremendous change in the image to play the main role.

While much of Hollywood has closed its doors during the pandemic by 2020, the brothers Russo and the team of AGBO Films have been able to continue working in post-production “Cherry” so that is good news for the film. “We are in production at this time, so we will finish the sound mix in a month. The score will be ready, I think that in about two weeks,” said Joe Russo in a recent interview .

“We’re getting deeper, we’re approaching the point where the film will be finished. Just missing a couple of weeks”. Originally it was expected that the movie will come in 2020. This seems to be the plan, but also the release date and distribution have yet to be solidified.

However, due to the relationship of the Russian, with Netflix after the success of “Rescue Mission” it could also be an option that the film stops the streaming service. At first glance, the filmmakers added: “it Will be in the very near future”. Previously it has been said that the performance of Tom Holland, “is worthy of a nomination for the ” Oscar”, so that waiting for the “Cherry” remains high.