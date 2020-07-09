Check out the list of Nominees for the Premios Juventud 2020

Finally! The list of nominees for the Premios Juventud 2020 has been revealed and it brings us great surprises and news for the artists of this Planet.

Camila Hair & Shaw Mendes compete in the category ‘Together light my networks’, Billie Eilish and Sofia Reyes trying to become “out of fashion” and Steve Aoki, emerges as ‘products that are always named’.

The long-awaited gala of Univision, will be held on the 13th of August, and the voting to choose the winners in each category to finish on the 21st of July.

As you recall, this is the first time in 17 years that the Youth Award are not delivered to a live audience.

1.- The manufacturer, that is always called

-Chris Jeday & Gaby Music

-Tell Me The Flow

-DJ Snake

-Play-n-Skillz

-Ovy On The Drums

-Sky Break

-Steve Aoki

-Upload Neo

-Tainy

-YES.I.AM

2.-Together light up my networks (the duo that has the most shares in their networks)

-Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes

-Karol G & Anuel AA

-Nicky Jam & Cydney Moreau

-Rosalia & Kylie Jenner

-Sebastian Yatra Mau and Ricky

3.- I called the attention

-Bad Bunny

-Cardi B

-Guaynaa

-Sebastian Yatra

-Thalia

5.- The most fashionable

-Bad Bunny

-Billie Eilish

-Cazzu

-J Calvin

-Sofia Reyes

6.- Sneakerhead (Lovers shoes)

-Bad Bunny

-The Ghetto

-J Calvin

-Karol G

-Rosalia

8.- Nail with nail Have nails more cool)

-Bad Bunny

-Billie Eilish

-Cardi B

-Karol G

-Rosalia