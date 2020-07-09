Calvin, Yatra, Karol G Shock.co

The Youth Award is awarded since 2004, in the united States and he was awarded the Latin american and latino characters in the entertainment world have begun to enjoy international recognition. One of the most important sections is the music, where the prizes are attributed to the success of the previous twelve months, at the time of announcing the candidates. These awards represent the first step for artists to take a giant step in your personal life and give a new level to his career.

Recommended | because it is racist and classist) the category of “urban” music?

This year, the colombian musicians include being finalists in the main categories. J Calvin, Karol G, Floor 21, Shakira, Manuel Turizo, the Sky Rupture, Jessie Reyez, Sebastian Yatra, Camilo, Carlos Vives, Juanes, Greeicy, among others, are the finalists with the songs that he played with force throughout the continent.

This is the complete list of candidates:

The Music Producer and Always Called

· Chris Jedi & Gaby Music

· Dimelo Flow

· Dj Snake

· Play-N-Skillz

· Ovy On The Drums

· Sky Breaking

· Steve Aoki

· Subelo Neo

· Tainy

· Vi.I.Am

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DAlvSNHny2s(/embed)

The New Generation Of Female

· Cazzu

· Emilia

· Jessie Reyez

· Mariah

· Yennis

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yoyxgj-vVhY(/embed)

The New Generation Male

· Alpha

· Jhay Cortez

· Lunay

· Myke Towers

· Rauw Alejandro

· Block All Traffic

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TTWtDloJeUY(/embed)

TRAFFIC

· ‘China’ – Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Calvin

· Hidden Addictive

· “I’ll stay with you’ – Pitbull X Ne-Yo ft. Lenier & The Micha

· “I didn’t choose to meet you’ – Banda MS de Sergio guide from wikitravel images

· ‘Pull pa’ ‘lante’ – Daddy Yankee

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j27C996xn74(/embed)

The Most Catchy song you can’t stop singing)

· My goal with You’ – the Band Los Sebastianes

· ‘Pegao’ – CNCO ft. Manuel Turizo

· ‘The Pace (Bad Boys For Life – Black Eyed Peas & J Calvin

· ‘I have forgotten’ – Christian Nodal

· ‘Tusa’ – Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hsNDj1-g_pk(/embed)

The Perfect Mix of the Song with the best collaboration)

· ‘China’ – Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Calvin

· ‘Undecided’ – Reik, J Calvin & Lalo Ebratt

· ‘Pegao’ – CNCO ft. Manuel Turizo

· ‘And a curse ” – Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga ft. Snoop Dogg

· ‘What a pity’ – Maluma ft. J Calvin

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ABh-J28K3xw(/embed)

The Cuarentema (Songs that were born during the quarantine)

· ‘ When dawn comes’ – Nibal, Justin Quiles, Danny Ocean, Feid

· ‘The color of hope (2020)’ – Diego Torres and other artists.

· “The outside world” – Alejandro Sanz

· Time passes (Quarantine)’ – Farruko

· ‘Home’ – Bad Bunny

· “It is time to join’ – Banda MS de Sergio guide from wikitravel images

· This “quarantine” – Abraham Mateo

· “I believe that we will win’ – Pitbull

· The “Resistance” – Kendo Kaponi

· ‘Take away’ – 21 ° Floor

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9fJUA3qHOcg(/embed)

Collaboration OMG

· Banda MS De Sergio guide from wikitravel images & Snoop Dog – ‘What the hell’

· Natanael Cano, & Bad Bunny – ” I Am the devil (remix)’

· Reykon & Willie Colon – ‘Perriando (murga remix)’

· Shakira & Anuel Aa – ‘I like it’

· T3r Voice & Farruko – ‘from the neighbourhood to the city’

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ggiK05AeXI(/embed)

It Is In All…

· Anuel AA

· Daddy Yankee

· J Calvin

· Manuel Turizo

· Natti Natasha

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EcDIq2Ik_kk(/embed)

I want More (an Artist that most are still on the networks, and I always want more)

· Bad Bunny

· Sofia Frida

· Jennifer Lopez

· Karol G

· Sebastian Yatra

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7SxBtpZFR-I(/embed)

Together Light Up My Networks

· Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

· Karol G e Anuel Aa

· Nicky Jam and Cydney Moreau

· Rosalia and Kylie Jenner

· Sebastian Yatra and Mau and Ricky

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QZj8csgdD0Y(/embed)

I Called The Attention

· Bad Bunny

· Cardi B

· Guaynaa

· Sebastian Yatra

· Thalia

#Pet Goals

· The Dasa with Benito

· Sofia Frida with Phillippe

· J Calvin Peace and Happiness

· Karol G e Anuel AA with Goku

· Maluma with Bonnie and Clyde

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zb9fjk5l7AI(/embed)

Best concert house

· Alejandro Sanz & Juanes – ‘#LaGiraSeQuedaEnCasa’

· Carlos Vives – ‘#NoTeVayasDeTuCasa The exhibition of Carlos Vives’

· Christian Nodal – Together for music

· Gerardo Ortiz – Together for music

· Sech – ‘#YouTubeAndChill concert’

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2bmmSwxlIEE(/embed)

Breaking The Internet

· Chiquis Rivera

· Karol G

· Lunay

· Maluma

· Natti Natasha

The Most Fashionable

· Bad Bunny

· Billie Eilish

· Cazzu

· J Calvin

· Sofia Reyes

Nail With A Nail

· Billie Eilish

·Cardi B

· Karol G

· Rosalia

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j53_maOFF0g(/embed)

The Choreography Is More Hot

· ‘Brandy’ – Greeicy

· ‘Yellow’ – J Calvin

· ‘Bogaloo supreme’ – Victor Manuelle and Wisin

· ‘Pull pa’ ‘lante’ – Daddy Yankee

· ‘Whine up ” – with Nicky Jam, and Anuel AA

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xTe1WWjv1YI(/embed)

The Video With The Most Powerful Message

· “Hallelujah” – Reik and Manuel Turizo

· ‘Me you’re killin’ – Natti Natasha

· ‘ It has not stopped raining’ – Mana and Sebastian Yatra

· ‘Red’ – J Calvin

· ‘Shark’ – Ricky Martin

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zuvZDTZUdm4(/embed)

#LaMúsicaNosUne