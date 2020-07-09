Business man English the demand for Maluma who do not comply with the contract

The colombian singer of reggaeton, Maluma, he was cited in Miami by an English businessman, who is accused of not fulfilling a contract of half a million dollars, where it was said that I’d sing at her wedding.

Richard Care filed the lawsuit last June 23, in which Maluma and his representative, Walter Kolmthey are accused of enriching themselves illegally after having committed the fraud.

“As a result of the actions and inactions of the defendants, the plaintiff has been severely prejudiced,” says the lawsuit filed in the civil courts of the county of Miami-Dade.

The british entrepreneur asks for a compensation of at least 450 thousand dollars and interest, and a judgment.

“We’re going to fight aggressively in court to the allegations of extortion of the lord Care“he told the AP lawyer MalumaRichard Wolfe, who has said that the allegations are false.

The colombian singer has 20 days to respond to the lawsuit, Richard Wolf want to move to the federal courts because it involves people of different nationalities.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GmHrjFIWl6U(/embed)

The “Agreement” Maluma-Care

Richard Care ensures in their lawsuit that Maluma signed a contract through million of dollars to sing on the day of the marriage of a businessman who was about to festejarse on November 7, 2019 in the Dominican Republic.

The convention requires that Care pay five steps to first class, 32 economy class, accommodation in a five star hotel and a private plane at the service of Maluma.

Care paid for Maluma an advance payment of 250 thousand dollars in may 2019; however, in the month of August, Richard said the singer to postpone his wedding; two months later, he was informed that the feast would be held between 4 and 7 June in Rome.

Maluma and their representatives, would have accepted the changes and signed another contract. Care paid 125 thousand dollars more.

The indictment alleges that days after the second convention, the representatives of Maluma reported Care they do not act for your client unless they pay the double of what was agreed upon ($1 million), since the date of the marriage overlapped with a tour of the reggaetonero for Europe.