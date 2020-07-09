Black Eyed Peas release a new album on which they appear Maluma and Shakira

Black Eyed Peas is back with the release of his album ‘Translation‘, already available from the past Friday, June 19, in all platforms of music. The title of the single ‘Translation” in Spanish, which was applauded by those who heard it, as it describes the evolution of the group. The album, which promises to become a success, he emphasized the hits with a different superstar on a global level.

Shakira, Maluma, J Balvin, Ozuna, Nicky Jam, Tyga, Becky G, Alpha, level 21, French Montana, Jaden Smith, and J. King Soul, attended the eighth album of the band. The second allows you to see your new creation, Black Eyed Peas wanted to reinvent itselfbets on songs modern approaching the reggaetón more than ever.

“Rhythm” Ft J Calvin

The new album comes after the group to dominate the charts all over the world during 2019, with their song “Rhythm” with J Calvin. Since the launch, it has become unstoppable, having lived in the top 50 in the world on Spotify for months. In addition, it has reached nearly 700 million views on YouTube.

The success that continues to climb-is the “Mother” Ft Ozuna, and J. King Soul, reaching 100 million views on YouTube, and 80 million streams. After 25 years of career, the american band that continues to reap success and it is not intended to stop, as this album promises.

Listen to the “Rhythm” of the Black Eyed Peas Ft. J Calvin: