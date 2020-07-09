And What About Jennifer Aniston? They claim that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt ¡reconcile!

United States.- It seems that the problems between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have already been resolved, as a source of People he said that the couple, after four years, divorced and have been reconciledthat has left with the doubt about what will happen with the rapprochement between the actor and Jennifer Aniston.

In 2016, the Jolie and Pitt shocked the world by announcing that divorciaban, after which arose a legal battle over the custody of their six children, Maddox, 18 years old, Pax, 16 years old, and Knox, 12, and daughters Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and Vivienne, 12, who seems to have reached its end.

A couple of days, you could see Brad was left on his bike from the house of Angelina, in what he says was a family gathering, verifying that the exmaridos have already overcome their differences and you can be in the same room.

Now, an alleged source close to the couple assures that the actors were in family therapy that has helped them to forgive and to maintain a good relationship for their children, which has raised the question of a possible reconciliation sentimental.

He certainly needs help to solve all the problems of custody of the children and how Brad could go back to being a father. Given that the children are older now, not is more to do with the problems due to the separation of Angie and Brad,” a source told the magazine People.

Apparently this approach has made it more happy for Brad, especially since you can see with greater frequency to their children, especially for children.

It took a lot of time and a lot of family therapy to get to this point. Small children go back and forward between their homes, and Brad loves to spend as much time as possible with them. Seems a lot more happy,” concluded the source.

Source: Who