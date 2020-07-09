And What About Jennifer Aniston? They claim that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt ¡reconcile!

United States.- It seems that the problems between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have already been resolved, as a source of People he said that the couple, after four years, divorced and have been reconciledthat has left with the doubt about what will happen with the rapprochement between the actor and Jennifer Aniston.

In 2016, the Jolie and Pitt shocked the world by announcing that divorciaban, after which arose a legal battle over the custody of their six children, Maddox, 18 years old, Pax, 16 years old, and Knox, 12, and daughters Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and Vivienne, 12, who seems to have reached its end.

