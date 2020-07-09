▷ Game of Thrones: a sequel to fix the end of the series | HBO | Emilia Clarke | Kit Harington, Cinema and series

Game of Thrones, the HBO series, has captivated an entire generation after the presentation of an epic story, set in the middle ages, where the other converging on the fantastic, the political conflicts and violence.

After eight seasons, the show has come to its inevitable end, but the result left him dissatisfied fans. For this reason, the television has a plan to resolve the errors.

As announced, We got this covered, HBO is planning a miniseries that will be returning for the events seen at the end of the series, and will revolve around the iconic family Targaryen.

The story would be like Jon Snow, trying to find a way to return to the life of Daenerys Targaryen. Also, important characters like Tyrion and Arya also appear.

Game of Thrones: a before and an after in TV. Credits: HBO.

It should be noted that, despite its criticized epilogue, Game of Thrones has been nominated as the best original series of HBOfollowing a vote created by Rotten tomatoes. Followed by classics such as The Sopranos, The Wire, Boardwalk Empire and True Detective.

Game of Thrones – official Synopsis

The story is set in an imaginary world of medieval character, where there are Seven Kingdoms. There are three lines of argument: the war for control of the West, the growing threat of the “other” and the journey of Daenerys Targaryen, the daughter-in-exile of an ancient king.