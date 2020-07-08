What is the sweater Harry Styles that is all the rage in Tik Tok?

With only 26 years old, Harry Styles it has become one of the fashion icons the most important of the sector, it is not only a muse for Gucci, but nearly everything that uses it is universally considered and taken as a victory and a source of inspiration in the world of fashion.

Harry use this cardigan in an essay of the Today Show in the month of February and all the fashionistas went crazy. The famous sweater of the brand JW Anderson vintage inspiration has square, green, red, orange and yellow.

