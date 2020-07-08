What is the sweater Harry Styles that is all the rage in Tik Tok?

With only 26 years old, Harry Styles it has become one of the fashion icons the most important of the sector, it is not only a muse for Gucci, but nearly everything that uses it is universally considered and taken as a victory and a source of inspiration in the world of fashion.

Harry use this cardigan in an essay of the Today Show in the month of February and all the fashionistas went crazy. The famous sweater of the brand JW Anderson vintage inspiration has square, green, red, orange and yellow.

Related News

The sweater costs you nothing more and nothing less Us $1,600it is for this reason that many people have chosen to weave themselves looking for a way to create their own versions. Their own replicas, fabric has been exposed to TikTok to generate a viral challenge. In the video, users detail the process of creating and some have shared their sketches. Each video shows a great amount of talent, ingenuity and creativity.

So that everyone can get the best possible result with their creations, the creative brand the gift of the sweater to share the real model. Yes, as well as one that reads, JW Anderson feels so moved by the challenge of the viral, shared via social networks, the original model for the head of the hook.

Now you can create the famous coat of patch, multicolor, Harry Styles and take part in this viral challenge!